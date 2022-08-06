ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Tournament starts today

Latest update August 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 06, 2022 Sports
A total of 17 matches are scheduled to be contested on the opening day of the Petra organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Tournament, which gets underway at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carfiesta Avenue today.
The action in the Boys Division between the Secondary Schools starts from 11:40 hrs as La Venture take on Cummings Lodge before Dolphin meet St. Cuthbert’s Mission frpm 12:30 hrs.
At 13:20 hrs Lodge will battle Plaisance Boys Orphanage while from 16:40 hrs, Freeburg battle Houston, then New Central High face West Ruimveldt at 17:30 hrs.
The other five scheduled Boys matches will run simultaneously at the same venue on another pitch. Those matches will see Charlestown play Ann’s Grove at 11:40 hrs, Patentia face Campbellville (12:30 hrs), East Ruimveldt challenge Leonora (13:20 hrs), Westminster tackle North Ruimveldt (16:40 hrs) and
St. Winifred’s versus Tucville.
For the Girls Diivision, the matches start at 10:00 hrs with New Campbellville versus Leonora then at 10:50 hrs, West Ruimveldt face Ann’s Grove. At 14:10 hrs, East Ruimveldt will play New Campbellville while at 15:50 hrs, New Central High tackle West Ruimveldt.
The matches that will run simultaneous with the first three matches are Dolphin versus Lodge, Charlestown versus Tucville and Ann’s Grove versus Tucville.
