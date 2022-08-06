CMC Reliable Security Partners with GGA/Nexgen Golf

Reema and Vishal Mohan of CMC Reliable Security Inc. and C. Mohan & Sons Contracting Guyana Inc. joined a growing number of major companies throwing their support behind the development of the first of its kind golf course being built by Nexgen Golf at Crane/Vreedenhoop in Region Three.

The multinational company, based in Guyana and Canada sees the benefits that Nexgen Golf has brought to Guyanese, especially for young women and children and definitely wants to be a part of the sport that is sweeping the nation.

Reema said, “this is our way of ensuring that we are contributing to President Ali and First Lady Arya Ali’s vision in Region Three of creating fun and family oriented activities to Guyanese and through our companies and we plan to do as much as possible to help realize those goals. We are excited about the potential that this new model of golfing is bringing to the West Coast and will support it as much as possible.”

CMC Reliable Security is a leader in the industry and provides every service from 24 hour monitoring, cash in transit, and personal security protection. The company understands that many expats play golf and as such, they’re ready, willing and able to secure the facilities during tournaments and after hours so that players can relax in a safe and secure environment.

Mohan Contracting is no stranger to sponsoring the development of Sports in Guyana and sees joining forces with Nexgen Golf and the Guyana Golf Association as simply another step in providing as many opportunities for aspiring athletes to gain national recognition. According to the company “we have the capability help develop this project so it was a no-brainer to get involved. Golf has captured the attention of thousands in a short time and we believe that we can play a role in its development in Guyana.”

President of the Guyana Golf Association, Aleem Hussain, said he was extremely grateful to the Mohan family and companies for their support, “this means a lot to our efforts to develop golf facilities for the students in this region who plan to take golf at CSEC. Once large companies such as these are involved, it will make the growth and access to the sport for everyone a lot easier.”

Hussain is the first Guyanese golf course designer and he has created a unique design that will change the way the sport is played in the years ahead. As he explained, golf like cricket, is due for a makeover and without a new generation of players and a change in layout, the sport will not grow. “We are the 20/20 format of golf, and as you know, the old 5-day test matches are no longer popular!”

The Nexgen Golf Academy is hosting its Third Annual Golf Camp at the Scouts Association Ground on Woolford Avenue from August 15-28. Players will be able to participate in golf, archery, soccer, self defense and learn first aid, while parents are treated to massages, tea parties and wine tasting while they wait! Call 645-0944 to reserve or register in person at the Academy as space is limited.