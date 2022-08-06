Latest update August 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Caribbean Senior Squash Championship set for August 21-27 in Jamaica

Aug 06, 2022 Sports

(SportsMax) – The 37th running of the Caribbean Senior Squash Championship will take place in Jamaica, August 21 – 27 at the Liguanea Club in Kingston.

Shomari Wiltshire

Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and host country Jamaica are the eight countries who will field approximately 140 participants for the one-week tournament.

Chris Binnie who is currently ranked #1 in the region is among the top Jamaica players who have won Senior CASA titles. Binnie is a 9-time All Jamaica and Caribbean Senior Men’s Champion.

Meghan Best, defending champion in the female section from Barbados has registered to participate. The tournament will also feature 13-time All Jamaica Senior Women’s Champion, Karen Anderson.

Fierce competition is expected from Adrian Grant, former world #9 playing for Jamaica in his first CASA, young national champion, Shomari Wiltshire from Guyana, Chayse McQuan from T&T and Adam Murrils from the BVI. Teams will start arriving from August 19.

Corporate support includes title sponsors Wisynco through their brand, WATA; Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF); Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA); Sports Development Foundation (SDF); Ernst & Young; Fleetwood; Levy Cheeks and Best Dressed Chicken.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘Dim’ night for Bright in Triple Jump finals at Commonwealth Games

‘Dim’ night for Bright in Triple Jump finals at Commonwealth

Aug 06, 2022

Abrams, Phillips out at semis By Rawle Toney in Birmingham (Team Guyana Press Attaché) Chantoba Bright had a Season’s Best 12.97 metres, but it was never going to give the Kansas State...
Read More
Cummings/Edghill Guyana’s last hope at Table Tennis at Commonwealth Games

Cummings/Edghill Guyana’s last hope at Table...

Aug 06, 2022

Fayyaz Hanif hits 84 not out in Canada

Fayyaz Hanif hits 84 not out in Canada

Aug 06, 2022

CMC Reliable Security Partners with GGA/Nexgen Golf

CMC Reliable Security Partners with GGA/Nexgen...

Aug 06, 2022

Caribbean Senior Squash Championship set for August 21-27 in Jamaica

Caribbean Senior Squash Championship set for...

Aug 06, 2022

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Tournament starts today

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Tournament...

Aug 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]