74 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 patient in ICU

Latest update August 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health via its latest dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, it recorded a total of 74 new COVID-19 cases in the country.
The dashboard shows that one patient is still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 16 persons are in institutional isolation, 528 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 68,267 persons have recovered from the virus.
Aug 06, 2022Abrams, Phillips out at semis By Rawle Toney in Birmingham (Team Guyana Press Attaché) Chantoba Bright had a Season’s Best 12.97 metres, but it was never going to give the Kansas State...
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Aug 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Wednesday evening, Charrandass Persaud appeared on the Gildarie-Freddie show, and startled viewers... more
Kaieteur News – The biggest historical bugbear which the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has faced is political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]