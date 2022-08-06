Latest update August 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

74 new COVID-19 cases detected, 1 patient in ICU

Aug 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health via its latest dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, it recorded a total of 74 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The dashboard shows that one patient is still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 16 persons are in institutional isolation, 528 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 68,267 persons have recovered from the virus.

