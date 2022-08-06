12 contractors vie to continue rehab works on Canal No.1&2 main roads

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that 12 contractors are interested in continuing the upgrade of both Canal No. 1 and 2 main access roads.

The Ministry of Public Works in an invitation for bids (IFB) had stated that it is preparing to spend some $210 million more to continue the rehabilitation of the main access roads. According to the IFB, both road projects are estimated to cost $105 million each.

The government’s move to upgrade the main roads in these two farming communities began last year, when phase one of the projects was awarded back in September. As part of efforts to continue the upgrade of the access roads this year, two more contracts worth $192, 181,710 were awarded to complete phase two of the projects.

These two new contracts, when calculated showed that already half a billion dollars, $535,926,357, is being spent by the Public Works Ministry to do rehabilitative works on the roads. The award of the projects was revealed by the NPTAB on April 19, last. R&B Investment Inc. won the bid to execute works on Canal No.1 road for $99,000,300 and Navin & Son Construction won the bid to do Canal No. 2 road to the tune of $93,181,410.

As previously reported, $343,794,647 was spent on the first phase of these roads. In September last year, two contractors, Japarts Construction Inc. and Aronco Services Inc. were awarded contracts to upgrade the first phase of the roads. Reports are that Japarts was awarded a $173,131,854 contract to work on Canal No. 1 and Aronco to work on Canal No. 2 main access road for the sum of $170,612,793. These projects would form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of public works

Procurement of works- Public and main access roads for Regions Three, Five and Six for Lots 11 to 15.

Lot11: rehabilitation of sections of Black Bush Polder (Yakusari) Region Six; Lot12: rehabilitation of sections of Black Bush Polder (Joanna); Lot13: rehabilitation of sections of Burma Road, Mahaicony, Region Five; Lot14: rehabilitation of sections of Canal No. 1, Region Three; and Lot15: rehabilitation of sections of Canal No.2 main access road.