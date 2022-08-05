West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The first 4 Day Test Match between West Indies -A and Bangladesh-A at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds saw the visitors ending day one on 135 for 6 (43.0 overs).
West Indies -A won toss and decided to field and only the current not out batsmen; M. Mithun* not out 42 and N. Hasan not out 23 made any real contributions with the bat.
