West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

Aug 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The first 4 Day Test Match between West Indies -A and Bangladesh-A at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds saw the visitors ending day one on 135 for 6 (43.0 overs).

West Indies -A won toss and decided to field and only the current not out batsmen; M. Mithun* not out 42 and N. Hasan not out 23 made any real contributions with the bat.

  1. Mindley 3-43 from 12.0 overs and J. Greaves 2-25 from 10.2 overs did the damage with the ball for the home side.
