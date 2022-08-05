WCC camp underway

Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee is currently hosting a camp for its young cricketers.

The camp, which caters for male and female cricketers between the ages of 12 to 20, commenced on Tuesday last.

According to chairman of the WCC Khemraj Surujpaul, the one week camp is designed to assist the youths to become rounded individuals.

He added that such initiative is important on the island since it not only keeps the youths meaningfully occupied, but it enhances their knowledge of the game.

Surujpaul said a number of cricketers from the island have don national colours recently and they want to ensure that more players from the island go on to play at higher levels.

Participants are being given lessons on the various aspects of cricket including laws of the game and captaincy, Nutrition, Table etiquette, healthy lifestyle and discipline.

The camp is being held at G Square Cavaliers Sports Club and practical sessions are being conducted by coaches Zaheer Mohamed and Nandkishore Andrews.