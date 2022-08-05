Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

WBCA to host youth camp

Aug 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The West Berbice Cricket Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, will be hosting a three-day camp for youths between the ages 10 to 12 years.

The camp will be held at the Fort Wellington school compound starting at 08:00hrs from Monday to 10th August.

Apart from cricket, the youths will be tutored on Importance of Education in sports, Inter partner violence, discipline and leadership.

Cricket clubs are asked to ensure their participation.

