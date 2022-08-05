Three men die as truck topples on Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – Three porters were killed late Wednesday night after the truck they

were in toppled on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway in the vicinity of Kuru Kuru.

Those dead are: Michael Edwards of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Wilfred Phillips and Alicious Squad both of Pomeroon River, Essequibo.

According to a police report, sometime around 23:30hrs, motor lorry GNN 4083 which was driven by 47-year-old Shawn Lim of Hyde Park, Timehri was heading north along the western side of the highway when the accident occurred.

The driver told investigators that while driving he saw something ran across the road from east to west.

To avoid a collision he pulled to the left and in the process he ended up losing control of the truck. The left side wheel ended up colliding with a barranca (a bump) which caused the vehicle to topple several times into a ditch. As a result of this, the three porters who were all seated on top of some utility poles in the tray of the lorry were all pinned down at the bottom of the vehicle.

The men were pulled from underneath the poles in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens who then rushed them to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment. The police reported that they were all seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Their bodies were taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it is awaiting post mortem examination. Police stated that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.