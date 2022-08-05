Teen stabbed to death at Mabaruma

Kaieteur News – Police in Region One is investigating the death of an 18-year-old labourer, Jude Christino who was stabbed in the neck at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District Wednesday morning.

Enquiries revealed that the victim and two males were seen arguing. As the victim tried to run away, both males gave chase and started to beat him. An eyewitness told police that one of the men then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his neck, causing him to stumble and fall. They both then escaped in an eastern direction, leaving the victim lying motionless.