Great pretenders, great imposters, great postures

Kaieteur News – The discovery of oil in Guyana has brought out the great darkness in us for the world to see. When Guyanese leaders and citizens should be projecting great strength, great passion and conviction, and great integrity and principle, very few can find these qualities in themselves.

It is why so many cannot rise from their weak positions, from their possible bargains and compromises made, and which exposes them for who they really are, what they truly represent. Those that we have today in Guyana for leaders are nothing but great pretenders, great impostors, great posturers. One man, the publisher of this paper, looked at what he sees is this great betrayal. For a great betrayal to occur, there must be those who are nothing but the worst of great betrayers.

A group made a promise, the firmest of heartfelt commitments, to do something about Guyana’s oil contract, which its members called some of the dirtiest, lowest names anywhere. The members and leaders of that political group were among the second set of pretenders and betrayers – pretenders because they did not have the interest, did not have the courage, and did not have the required principles to put on their helmets and go to war for this country and its citizens. The first set was from the political group that represented Guyana and came away with peanuts that can be counted in one hand, so paltry was what was obtained.

Two leaders raved and ranted about ‘renegotiating’ and ‘wrong end of the stick’ and so on, only for them to fall apart when the time came for them to make good on their fancy speeches and fighting words. Our cowardly leaders put their tails behind their legs and ran for the nearest hole, so afraid they are that the foreigners would expose the long yellow streak in them, which came from their lack of guts. Leaders said that they were going to do this and do that to get more for Guyanese from that criminal oil contract. Then they crawled on their bellies with their noses buried in filth before Darren Woods and Alistair Routledge of ExxonMobil, and John Hess of Hess Corporation. Guyanese leaders know who is massa and who is boy, they know also that they are not masters of anything, not even here.

Senior Guyanese political leaders now work overtime at being great pretenders, great impostors, and great posturers. They have become very good at those, with one deception after another, any number of dodges, and any kind of dance that circumstances require. Another set of leaders from another political group, the one that had a major hand in the existence of this devastating contract, is still to prove the truth and strength about them and of where they stand with this oil wealth of ours. If they were alone, that would be bad enough, but there are other pretenders, imposters, and posturers.

The vital issue of full oil spill liability coverage finally sees some light in Guyana’s National Assembly, and it is not even during sunlight hours, but late-night darkness. In another of Guyana’s dark oil hours, our own Guyanese parliamentarians went to war against each other over full liability coverage. This is one issue of such significance, with so much potential embedded danger that they should have been together and inseparable, but there they were battling one another, and finally bringing down to defeat the Motion for full company liability coverage in the event of an oil spill. If Guyanese needed to look for great pretenders, great impostors, and great posturers, they don’t have to look too far or too long anymore. They are right there in their own house.

Who is Guyanese and who is for Guyana is no longer a question requiring asking. For we do know who is for ExxonMobil and the other companies in its consortium of exploiters and ravagers. This is how Guyanese are betrayed by their own. This is how some leaders and their followers have lost all self-respect, the respect of the people, and any and all claims to the right to govern us. They serve the foreigners; they fall at the feet of the white man.