Digicel launches LTE service in Lethem

Kaieteur News – Digicel is delivering on its promise of the best customer experience throughout the country by launching LTE service in Lethem, Region Nine. The launch, the company stated in a release, brings faster speeds and access to information to the residents and confirms Digicel’s position as the network of choice in the Rupununi with the widest and fastest service. This LTE service upgrade also means more opportunity for economic empowerment for Guyanese due to the direct correlation between access to broadband internet and economic growth. To date, Digicel has invested GY$5 billion in rolling out of LTE services across Guyana.

Connecting Guyanese to opportunity

Digicel said its focus on delivering the best customer experience by ensuring its networks are superior and ubiquitous has seen an emphasis on speed, quality and coverage.

This, the company said was independently recognised by Ookla with the telecoms provider winning Ookla’s Best Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage and the Best Speeds awards.

Commenting on the company’s commitment to delivering LTE services across Guyana, Digicel Guyana’s CEO, Gregory Dean said: “When we launched in Guyana 15 years ago, we transformed the communications landscape with a promise to connect everyone everywhere to world class mobile communications. We are happy to be delivering on this promise to our customers in Lethem. This is a signal of our commitment to providing superfast connectivity for everyone everywhere via our LTE networks. We’re proud to be connecting Guyanese to economic opportunities with our overall population coverage the best available in Guyana at 98.14 percent along with an industry leading LTE population coverage of over 90 percent.”