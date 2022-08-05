Dem mothers smiling!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Christina was happy yesterday. She was smiling all de way home. She collect 90,000 dollars in de ‘Because We Care Cash’ Grant fuh she three children. She now gat de money fuh outfit dem children fuh go back to school in September.

Seeing is believing! And receiving is trusting! Christina nah worrying nah more about dem wah claim how de ‘Because We Care’ cash grant nah sustainable. She 90,000 dollars richer dan she was on Wednesday. August off to wan good start.

August use to be a month of stress and worries fuh nuff mothers. Dem use to remind dem husbands and child fathers dat dem gat fuh push in some overtime because de children gat fuh get new uniform and shoes fuh go back to school. And it use to be tough to pay de bills plus tek care ah de back to children’s school needs.

Dem parents get a big help dis week. Dem nah gat to worry about uniform and new shoes and knapsack. De $30,000 per child come in handy. And de people grateful fuh it.

Dem boys seeing big crowds and traffic jams outside some schools. And dem boys thought it gat accident. But is people assembling from early morning fuh get de $30,000 because dem parents want ensure dat dem buy dem uniform cloth early and get it sew since dem dressmakers and tailors gat plenty wuk. And de early bird catches de worm.

Talk half. Leff half.