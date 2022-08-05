Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem mothers smiling!

Aug 05, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Christina was happy yesterday. She was smiling all de way home. She collect 90,000 dollars in de ‘Because We Care Cash’ Grant fuh she three children. She now gat de money fuh outfit dem children fuh go back to school in September.

Seeing is believing! And receiving is trusting! Christina nah worrying nah more about dem wah claim how de ‘Because We Care’ cash grant nah sustainable. She 90,000 dollars richer dan she was on Wednesday. August off to wan good start.

August use to be a month of stress and worries fuh nuff mothers. Dem use to remind dem husbands and child fathers dat dem gat fuh push in some overtime because de children gat fuh get new uniform and shoes fuh go back to school. And it use to be tough to pay de bills plus tek care ah de back to children’s school needs.

Dem parents get a big help dis week. Dem nah gat to worry about uniform and new shoes and knapsack. De $30,000 per child come in handy. And de people grateful fuh it.

Dem boys seeing big crowds and traffic jams outside some schools. And dem boys thought it gat accident. But is people assembling from early morning fuh get de $30,000 because dem parents want ensure dat dem buy dem uniform cloth early and get it sew since dem dressmakers and tailors gat plenty wuk. And de early bird catches de worm.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

West Indies A reduce Bangladesh A to 135-6 on day 1 of 4 Day Test

Aug 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – The first 4 Day Test Match between West Indies -A and Bangladesh-A at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds saw the visitors ending day one on 135 for 6 (43.0 overs). West Indies -A...
Read More
WCC camp underway

WCC camp underway

Aug 05, 2022

WBCA to host youth camp

WBCA to host youth camp

Aug 05, 2022

Chantoba Bright in women’s Triple Jump finals today

Chantoba Bright in women’s Triple Jump finals...

Aug 05, 2022

‘Sensational’ Natalie! …historic performance from Cummings, Britton/Franklin at Commonwealth Games Table Tennis

‘Sensational’ Natalie! …historic...

Aug 05, 2022

Pele FC Alumni Corp. and University of Guyana ink historic Bursary Award agreement

Pele FC Alumni Corp. and University of Guyana ink...

Aug 05, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • He who asserts must prove

    Kaieteur News – There is a maxim in our legal system that states, “onus probandi actori incumbit, namely”. Translated,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]