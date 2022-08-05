Chantoba Bright in women’s Triple Jump finals today

– Phillips, Abrams in semi-finals

By Rawle Toney in Birmingham (Team Guyana Press Attaché)

Kaieteur News – Chantoba Bright will compete in today’s Women’s Triple Jump finals, coming up against a star-studded line-up.

Bright, who competes for Kansas State in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), will come face-to-face with the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Kimberly Williams.

Williams also won the women’s Triple Jump at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old, former CARIFTA Games standout jumper, will also face another Jamaican, Shanieka Ricketts who was the silver medallist in 2018 and second place at the World Championships in Eugene.

More known for her accomplishments in the Long Jump while representing Guyana, Bright has a Personal best of 13.53m in the Triple Jump.

Meanwhile, when Track and Field continued yesterday, Kenisha Phillips turned in an exceptional performance in the women’s 200m; a run that will see her through to today’s Semi-Finals.

Phillips’ performance was the only warmth provided for the Guyanese supporters on cold day three of Track and Field at the Alexander Stadium.

In Front of another almost sold-out crowd in Birmingham, Phillips stopped the clock in a time of 24.13 seconds to secure a fifth-place finish in Heat Four of the Women’s 200m.

Though the time was way off her Personal Best of 23.34s, it was enough to send her to today’s second semi-finals of the women’s 200m to race alongside Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Namibia’s 19-year-old sensation, Christine Mboma.

She told NCN Sport that competing at her first Commonwealth Games is surreal, while looking forward to the 200m semis, especially after failing to advance in the 100ms.

“It was a great experience. I love the crowd, love the energy. I’m just grateful for this opportunity and I’m going to use this experience for other big meets in the near future,” Phillips said.

However, things didn’t go so well for Arinze Chance, Noelex Holder and Akeem Stewart in the Men’s 200m.

Stewart ran 21.42s to finish 5th in Heat 1. Over in Heat 2, Chance crossed the line 6th place, running 22.22s and Holder equalled his Season’s Best time of 21.77s in Heat 7.

For Holder, the 22-year-old, making his debut at the Commonwealth Games, though not advancing, said he was happy for the opportunity.

Stewart said they will focus on the Men’s 4X100m relay, where he’s confident of the country doing well.

Meanwhile, Emanuel Archibald did not live up to expectations in the Men’s Long Jump, where he finished 11th from a field of 12 jumpers.

Archibald had a leap of 7.83m to advance to yesterday’s finals. The National Record Holder was far-cry from his record-setting 8.12m when only managed a best of 7.54m.

The Bahamas’ LaQuan Nairn won gold with a distance of 8.08m, edging Murali Sreeshankar of India, who also had a 8.08m leap, forcing the officials to turn to the legal win limit, of which the former CARIFTA Games champion was in the negative.

On day four on the track, Phillips (200m semis) will be joined by Aliyah Abrams as the only two Guyanese on show at the Alexander Stadium.

Abrams will compete in Heat 2 of the women’s 400m, and will hope for a gold medal at her first Commonwealth Games.