10 firms vying to supply PPEs to Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday, it was revealed that 10 companies have applied for the contract to supply the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport with a quantity of personal protective equipment for its Department of Youth.

Also opened at tender board, the Office of the President is looking to construct a training centre for an estimated cost of $57 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Labour- Board of Industrial Training

Procurement of outboard engines.

Office of the President

Construction of new training centre inclusive of air conditioning units, fire alarm and smoke detection systems.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Supply of personal protective equipment for Department of Youth.

Supply of assorted classroom tools Lot1- carpentry, Lot2- electrical installation, Lot3- masonry, Lot4- plumbing, and Lot5- welding and fabrication.