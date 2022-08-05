10 firms vying to supply PPEs to Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Latest update August 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday, it was revealed that 10 companies have applied for the contract to supply the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport with a quantity of personal protective equipment for its Department of Youth.
Also opened at tender board, the Office of the President is looking to construct a training centre for an estimated cost of $57 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Labour- Board of Industrial Training
Procurement of outboard engines.
Office of the President
Construction of new training centre inclusive of air conditioning units, fire alarm and smoke detection systems.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Supply of personal protective equipment for Department of Youth.
Supply of assorted classroom tools Lot1- carpentry, Lot2- electrical installation, Lot3- masonry, Lot4- plumbing, and Lot5- welding and fabrication.
