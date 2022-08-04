Tri-State USA U-17s beat GCA’s XI by 43 runs at Everest

Shwethan (62), Bolisetty (55) give Tri-State 1-nil lead in series

By Sean Devers

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Tri-State Cricket Development U-17s from the USA beat a GCA’s U-17 XI by 43 runs at Everest in the opening match of their two-week tour to the City.

During the visit to Guyana the young Americans will play five 50-over games and a couple of Two-Day encounters against the GCA XI.

Half-centuries from Skipper Saharsh Shwethan, whose 62 from 82 balls was decorated with five fours and a six and along with All-rounder Anirudh Bolisetty, who made 55 from 97 balls with a solitary boundary, were the only batters to reached double figures as the visitors reached 175-9 in 45 overs.

Left-arm spinner Brandon Henry captured 4-33 and was supported by Jayden Dowlin (2-19) for the GCA XI, who were bowled out for 132 despite 59 from Shilo Adams and 26 from Riyad Latif. Left-arm spinner Siddhant Rai took 2-20.

Tri-State began badly when Siddarth Kappa (1) was dismissed by Dillon Ramsaroop at 1-6 before Ruhan Swar and Amogh Arepally steadied the ship by taking the score to 31-2 before Swar, who struck 21 from 29 balls in his 21, fell to Gary Shuman.

Arepally, with two fours in 18, was bowled by Henry who also removed Vyas Sriman (1) at 73-4.

It was at this stage the Bolisetty joined Shwethan and executing several audacious shots around the lush green outfield to delight of the fair sized gathering which included parents of the players.

Both batters, familiar with the conditions due their previous trip here, grew in confidence as the partnership grew.

But with the score on 156 and the fifth wicket stand worth 83 Myhiem Khan broke the partnership by removing Shwethan.

The demise of Shwethan triggered a dramatic collapse as five wickets tumbled for 19 runs despite extras (14) being the third double figure contribution.

When the GCA XI began their run chase, only Adams who batted brilliantly in his 56 from 90 balls with four fours and a six, Latif and Khan (15) offered any resistance.

Adams was run out to bring the innings to an end in 39.3 overs.

Today is the second game and will be played at the same venue between the same two teams. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30AM.