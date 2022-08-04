Several nabbed during police raids on ECD

– cellular phones, other suspected stolen items found

Kaieteur News – Multiple cellular phones along with laptops and other items suspected to be stolen were discovered during raid exercises in Sophia, Sparendaam and Liliendaal communities.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks from Regional Division Four ‘A’ on August 2, 2022, conducted raid exercises in the three communities and multiple items were seized and several persons were in custody.

It was stated that at a house in ‘B’ Field Sophia, a 27-year-old male vendor the owner of the said property was arrested after several cellphones, laptops and other electronics suspected to be stolen were found in his house. The vendor was escorted to the Turkeyen Police Station with the suspected stolen items and placed in custody pending investigation.

Notably, several searches were carried out on houses in A and B Field Sophia where the police found the following cellular phones: Samsung 11, Digicel 7, iPhone 4, Unique 2, HTC 1, Huawei 1, ZTE 1, Umidigi 1, BLU 2, Revel 1, ASUS 1, Redmi 1, Plum 1, SKY 1. Other items that were discovered are laptops – two Toshiba, one Acer, one Del, 1 One Laptop per Family (OLPF), one Haier, one Lenovo, and one HP.

Moreover, at Fourth Street Sparendaam, the police arrested a 22-year-old male in relation to an alleged robbery under arms matter. He too was escorted to Turkeyen Police Station pending further investigations.

According to the police, at a house located at Block X Liliendaal, the ranks met an 18-year-old female of the said address and when a search was conducted on the property, a five gallon paint bucket was found which contained a bulky transparent bag along with a transparent zip lock bag which contained 61 small transparent bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The teenage girl was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station. The suspected narcotics were weighed in her presence and it amounted to 710 grams. However, while during the process, a 24-year-old male walked into the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Office and claimed ownership of the suspected narcotics. As such, he too was placed in custody.