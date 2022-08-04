Region Three RDC Chairman receives Golf and Cricket equipment

Yesterday, Chairman of Region Three RDC Mr. Inshan Ayube received a large quantity of Cricket bats, helmets and golf equipment at his office compliments of president of the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain and president of the Region Three Private Sector Halim ‘Noel’ Khan.

This was in keeping with a commitment by the Region Chairman to focus on youth sports development within the region along with the full support of the Private Sector and other sports organizations. “Our President and First Lady are placing a great deal of emphasis on the involvement of youngsters in physical activities and sports as a vital part of our country’s development. This contribution and dedication by these gentlemen is much appreciated and will be of great value since golf is growing in popularity here in Region Three.”

The Chairman was also excited that the first of the specially designed golf courses by Nexgen Golf was going to open near Crane/Vreed-en-hoop in Region Three shortly. “We have always been the leader in innovation and are happy that Mr. Hussain and Mr. Khan are bringing golfing to our doorstep.”

Noel Khan stated, “Both cricket and now golf has led to great youth development in our community and the Private Sector is looking at the long-term benefits that the Nexgen Golf Course brings to the West Coast in terms of the potential for economic growth as well as a fun family activity. This will also boost tourism and attract more of the ex-pats to our area.”

According to Hussain, “This is the first of many partnerships we plan on having in Region Three and this contribution was facilitated in part through Ms. Paula Suge Lee Mentus of Class A Construction who grew up on New Road Vreed-en-hoop. We are looking at developing similar facilities around the country that will promote both cricket and golf development.”

Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Golf Association continues to expand the sport with strategic partnerships recently formed with Cyril Potter College of Education and Everest Cricket Club and they will host their third annual golf camp from August 15-28 at the Scouts Association Ground on Woolford Avenue for children ages 3-18.

For more information about golfing, lessons, or how to receive training or contributions of cricket and golf equipment, call 645-0944 or visit nexgen golf academy on Facebook or Instagram.