Points for Drayton, Callender and Johnson in Round 5

The Guyana Open team faced off against Namibia in the FIDE Chess Olympiad, where FIDE Master Anthony Drayton drew his match against Uatiavi Jossy Uapingene.

The 5-hour long game saw Drayton starting with a considerable advantage in the first half of the game, but miscalculations on his part resulted in half point each.

Taffin Khan, Loris Nathoo and Ethan Lee were unable to score against their Namibian counterparts.

On the Women’s side, Nellisha Johnson also drew her match when she played WFM Linda Jambo of Malawi who is rated 1426. This draw will improve Johnson’s rating of 1093.

Jessica Callender defeated her higher-rated opponent Tupokiwe Msukwa in a well-played game and will also gain rating points from her victory.

The Women’s team captain Slovanian George Mohr described Callender’s game as fantastic and her best one yet.

In Round 6 which was be played yesterday, August 3rd, the Guyana Open team consisting of Taffin Khan, Loris Nathoo, Roberto Neto and Ethan Lee had an opportunity to secure wins as they will played Gabon seeded at 169, while the women: Sasha Shariff, Jessica Callender, Nellisha Johnson and Anaya Lall face the Central African Republic seeded at 151.

Meanwhile, the FIDE Congress is also being held in Chennai from July 31 to August 9th with the General Assembly and Elections set for August 7th where a new President for FIDE will be elected.

This event is being attended by GCF’s President, Frankie Farley.

Games continue daily with one round per day and are being played at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. Play starts daily at 15:00 Indian Time – 05:30 Guyana. Links to live games can be found on the Guyana Chess Federation Website: www.guyanachess.org.