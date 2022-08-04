La Penitence man admits to killing mason in self-defence

Kaieteur News – Forty-eight-year-old Alex Nedd of La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown on Wednesday admitted to police that he killed 33-year-old Rodwell Phillips called ‘Fishie’ in self-defence.

Phillips, a father of two and a mason of Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown was killed on August 1, 2022. He was discovered lying face down on the La Penitence Public Road, with a cutlass near to his body.

According to investigators, the man’s body bore several wounds. He had wounds to his chest, right side face, left side back and another to his left foot. On Tuesday, a wanted bulletin was issued for Nedd, who in the company of his lawyer surrendered to police on Wednesday at the Ruimveldt Police Station, and allegedly admitted to killing Phillips. According to police, the suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.

Nedd reportedly gave a written statement in the presence of his attorney admitting to the offence. According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, Nedd told police in the statement that he was in front of his home with a friend when Phillips came and started a conversation with his (Nedd’s) friend. The suspect claimed that he eventually told his friend that he was going inside, “because he cannot deal with the conversation between him and ‘Fishie’.”

According to Nedd, he then went and locked himself inside of the vulcanising shop that he operates in front of his yard. He added that after a few minutes he heard Phillips saying “when he is finish with the vulcanising shop, it will not open again.”

According to Nedd, Phillips’ word caused him to open the door and he confronted him and asked what the problem was. Nedd claims that in return Phillips dealt him a cuff to his face and a scuffle ensued. He stated too that during the fight Phillips bit his left ears and this caused him to reach into his pants waist for a knife which he used to stab Phillips three times.

The suspect added that they fell to the ground but he managed to get up and run into his yard. He told police that he disposed of the knife in a drain close to a shipping place on Lombard Street, Georgetown and then headed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) where he received medical attention.

A post-mortem examination (PME) conducted by State pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that Phillips died as a result of a stab wound to the heart. The PME was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of Phillips’ mother and sister. Phillips body has since been handed over to his relatives for burial.