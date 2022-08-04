MMG+ added as new Module to HerVenture learning app

Kaieteur News – Mobile Money Guyana (mmg+) has collaborated with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc, and their partners to bring an innovative solution to all female business operators through the HerVenture app.

The MMG +module will offer insight and training to users of the HerVenture; mobile learning app on how to use and benefit from mobile money transfers in the pursuit of their businesses. The HerVenture; the mobile learning app which was launched in 2020 as part of efforts to help female entrepreneurs in Guyana grow their businesses, has over 6000 users.

The initiative was originally a collaborative effort between ActionInvest Caribbean Inc and the UK-based women’s empowerment group; the Cherie Blair Foundation. Since the launch, the app has been able to provide thousands of women entrepreneurs in Guyana with free, knowledge and information on how to adequately start and grow their enterprises.

There were originally seven modules on the app which later expanded to nine modules with the addition of the Ecommerce and Business Resilience through Crisis component.

On Tuesday, ActionInvest Caribbean Inc and the Cherie Blair Foundation officially launched the MMG+ module via in collaboration with the GTT.

The launch of the module hosted at the Savannah Suites of the Guyana Pegagus Hotel was attended by several dignitaries and stakeholders of the initiative including representatives of ActionInvest Caribbean the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Manager of GTT’s MMG+ services Bobita Ram.

In her remarks, CEO of ActionInvest Caribbean, Mrs. Davitri Doerga explained: the new module will be another faction of financially empowering information to the users of the HerVenture app “Our vision at ActionInvest is of an abundant Guyana through education. I therefore implore to take advantage opportunities for greater education so that we can build a prosperous Guyana.

Senior Programme Manager of the Cherie Blair Foundation Leanne Baker noted that the Foundation is committing to closing the gender gap between entrepreneurs. She noted the foundation is quite pleased at how Guyanese women have been responding to the app.

“The idea of the app is to build women entrepreneurs and women entrepreneur networks…. Access to Finance is actually a key part of these businesses. The MMG + feature on the app will help women with this very essential part of their businesses,” she said lauding the local partners for their extraordinary work in getting the app off the ground.

The MMG+ Manager noted that adding the MMG+module to the HerVenture app will help provide women in Guyana and across with useful information to use their finance in a manner that offers their business a solution to the cash-based transactions.

“MMG is fast, safe and easy way to do transactions, particularly for entrepreneurs that do not need to leave the convenience of their homes and offices to conduct a transaction. This module will offer financial solution to women in Guyana and other parts of the world,” she added.

Outside of Guyana, the HerVenture is also available in Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. To download it for free, persons can visit the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The app is flexible and offers bite-size learning on topics like launching a business, managing finances, accessing markets and e-commerce in easy and engaging formats to give women entrepreneur an edge in business. The app offers female entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with other women entrepreneurs and find out about local business events. HerVenture is making thousands of women across the world better off by unlocking their potential as successful entrepreneurs, with 94% of users saying they will apply the app’s teachings to their business. Once downloaded, the app can also be accessed offline. In Guyana, the app is being implemented by Exxon Mobil and ActionInvest Caribbean; a local business coaching and development company.