Govt. uncorks $80M development package for Pigeon Island

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Monday pledged some $80M in aid to the East Coast Demerara Village of Pigeon Island, saying that development, progress and advancement of every community across the country are paramount.

The Head of State made this assurance while addressing residents during a community outreach in the area. Priority issues raised by residents, included the completion of the regularization process, road networks in the community as well as improvements of the drainage network. “I want to say to you today that we are setting aside $80M for infrastructure development and upliftment of Pigeon Island. As I speak to you, the advertisements are out in the newspaper for the construction of new roads in the new area that is being regularized.”

He said too that the community members with the technical skills will be involved in the works to allow them to assume some level of responsibility and for them to be part of the developmental process. In addressing requests for work to be carried out on the community’s road, President Ali said that within 72 hours, designs will be ready for the concrete resurfacing of it. “The government, the engineers and the community will work together.”

The President also said that residents will be included in the community employment programme, which will be extended along the East Coast. The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall are to return to the community to meet with residents to identify those eligible and how they will benefit.

In addition, with the consensus from the residents, the community playfield will also be developed to allow for recreational activities. “We want to get all of these projects in Pigeon Island completed before the end of the year.” The Head of State emphasized that his Government has one narrative and one agenda: to unite the citizens under the ‘One Guyana’ banner and bring prosperity to all. This transformative plan, he added, is well underway.

“Today Pigeon Island is a community surrounded by the fastest development growth our country has ever seen.” He reminded the gathering that when Government invests in communities, the net value of the area increases. “That is an important point because every time we invest in these communities, we invest in your net worth, we invest in your family’s net value.”

President Ali said that often times this aspect of the investments in development is overlooked. In this regard, he urged the residents to work together for the advancement of their community. “Today, has been the hallmark of this Government. We are here to listen to you we are here to listen to your ideas, to listen to some of your issues, but also to some of your thoughts on how we have been progressing and what you would like to see continue. So members of this community, we are with you, you are with us… Let us join hands together to continue on this path to development and advance the best possible life for the people of this community and all across Guyana.”

Following his brief address, the President and the cabinet ministers listened to several concerns raised, including enhanced security, an additional access road, and improved access to water and electricity.

Melanie outreach

Meanwhile, a similar outreach to Melanie Damishana last week led by Prime Minister, Mark Phillips saw no announcement of developmental aid. In fact according to the Department of Public Information release, the residents were assured that they will not be left out of the development that is taking place across the country, as the PPP/C Government is inclusionary and places a high value on ensuring the livelihood of all Guyanese is improved.

Prime Minister, Phillips, who was performing the duties of President told residents: “There are many projects that we have designed and will be implemented for Guyana, every community, and that’s why we have the concept of ‘One Guyana’, what we’re saying to you is no village, no community, no individual will be left out of our development.”

Phillips told the gathering that the meeting is timely and that the concerns raised will be taken into consideration during the administration’s 2023 National Budget planning. “We cannot have development unless the Government is involved and connected with you the people and that’s why we are here today. We are here today to listen to you, the people… I made a commitment some time back when I went to Buxton with the same team, and we said, you know we’ll go to every village,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

He also called on the residents to not be distracted by naysayers and to take full advantage of the training, business development and other opportunities that are available. Specific reference was made to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which the Prime Minister said provides a range of degree and other programmes that lend to self-development. Residents were given the opportunity to voice numerous concerns which were addressed by the Prime Minister and the other ministers.