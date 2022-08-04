Govt to spend half a billion to build new Prison Service HQ

Kaieteur News – In keeping with the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) improvement plan, the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently inviting contractors to build a new headquarters for the Prison Service.

According to the ‘Invitation for Bids’ published in Sunday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry is inviting sealed bids for the “Reconstruction of Headquarter, Guyana Prison Service.”

The particulars of the tender note, that bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003. The ministry stated that bids for this project are slated to open on August 16, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) located at the Ministry of Finance office.

Kaieteur News was informed that the reconstruction of the headquarters is not only in keeping with the GPS improvement plans but also when completed it would accommodate its staff more efficiently. Currently, there are over 50 staffers employed at the Prison Service headquarters.

The current headquarters building which is located at 46 Brickdam, Georgetown, this publication was told is old and cannot accommodate its entire staff. Kaieteur News was also informed that the new building will be built at Lusignan located on the East Coast of Demerara. The construction of the prison headquarters will form part of the $2.3 billion that was allocated from this year’s budget. Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh who presented this year’s budget had stated that the $2.3 billion is budgeted towards enhancing the prison infrastructure.

The minister had explained that the money will go towards continuing works “on the Lusignan Prison which will be transformed into a modern facility to house both male and female prisoners including a vocational school, an infirmary annex, prison headquarters and command centre. Additionally, works are ongoing at Mazaruni Prison on a second prison block. We will also invest in the training of 1,400 inmates in areas such as anger management, literacy and numeracy, tailoring, among others, at a budgeted sum of $88.9 million in an effort to reduce recidivism.”

Forming part of its $2.3 billion also, the GPS last month signed two contracts totalling $145,033,088 – one with Singh and Son Construction worth $96,230,253 for the construction of senior officer living quarters at the Lusignan Prison and the other with Advanced Engineering for $48,802,835 to construct a new security fence at the same facility.