Fung-A-Fat ends with Singles ‘Plate’ silver at Commonwealth Games

…Guyana out of Mixed Doubles at Round-of-32

By Rawle Toney (Team Guyana Press Attache`)

Mary Fung-A-Fat ensured that Guyana’s squash contingent did not leave the Commonwealth Games empty handed, finishing in the runner-up position in the Women’s Plate competition.

When action resumed at the University of Birmingham’s Squash Courts, Fung-A-Fat faced India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla in the women’s Plate Finals, but the Guyanese fell just short of the title, losing 0-3 (7-11, 13-11, 2-1).

Fung-A-Fat received her medal from legendary Squash player, Jahangir Khan of Pakistan.

Khan is one of International Squash most recognizable figures and is famous for his dominance at the Squash World Championships, where he ruled supreme from 1981-1985.

In 1986 he was second. He was also crowned world champion in 1988. Khan was second in 1991 and 1993, and took bronze in 1987 and 1989.

Meanwhile, things didn’t go so well for Guyana when the Mixed Doubles got on the way with the Round-of-32.

Fung-A-Fat partnered with Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Shomari Wiltshire to take-on the Malaysian pair of Ainaa Amani and Addeen Idrakie.

Fung-A-Fat and Wiltshire would go on to lose 0-2 (2-11, 10-11).

The Khalil siblings, Jason-Ray and Ashely, faced Wales’ Petre Creed and Emily Whitlock, also losing 0-2 (3-11, 10-11).

Today, the country’s squash players in Birmingham will go into the doubles competition.

Wiltshire and Jason-Ray Khalil are down to face Sri Lankans Laksiri Ravindu/Wakeel Shamil in Men’s Round-of-32.

Over in the Women’s Round-of-16, Fung-A-Fat and Ashely Khalil will play on the ‘show court’ televised match against New Zealand’s Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.