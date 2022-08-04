Businessman found shot in Chinese supermarket

Kaieteur News – Police believe that an injured businessman found on Wednesday inside a Chinese supermarket at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was shot by an accomplice while they were trying to burglarise the property.

Injured is Lloyd Thomas. According to the Chinese businessman, Zhou Jianhua, 49, he had found the injured man around 02:30hrs after being awakened by a banging sound on his metal door. He told investigators that as he got off his bed to investigate the noise he heard a gunshot and when he opened his bedroom door he saw a masked man lying down in his supermarket and bleeding from the head. Jianhua claimed too that he saw two other men running out of his property after he made the discovery

Police were called in and observed that the man had a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital for treatment. Investigators recovered a 9MM spent shell from the scene and learnt that the injured man was a well-known businessman of Grant Sand Road, EBD.

The detectives suspect that he and two accomplices were attempting to burglarise the Chinese man’s place but their plan backfired after one of them might have accidently shot him to the face. In fact, the men had already made a hole in the concrete wall to gain access to Jianhua’s living quarters where he resides with his wife.

Footage from security cameras mounted on his supermarket even captured Thomas’ accomplices fleeing from the scene in his burgundy Chevrolet motor van, leaving him behind in a wounded state. As police hunt the accomplices, the businessman is presently under police guard at the Diamond Hospital.