Baramita man arrested after ‘pulling’ gun on shopkeeper

Kaieteur News – A Baramita man is in hot water after he reportedly cranked his illegal firearm on a shopkeeper in the Region One district for flashing torchlight on him.

The incident occurred on Sunday. Presently in police custody is Romel Alanzo, 22 and he is expected to be charged with the illegal possession of an unlicenced .32 pistol. According to Region One Commander Himnauth Sawh, Alanzo was initially arrested for threatening behaviour towards a 38-year-old shopkeeper at Barama Line, Baramita, North West District (NWD) during the late evening hours of July 31.

Based on information received, the shopkeeper was forced to make a police report after he heard Alanzo cranking what looked like a gun during an argument they had. The shopkeeper claimed that he had closed up the shop and turned off the lights, but before retiring inside he made a final check around the building to make sure everything was okay. He reportedly flashed his torchlight and saw Alanzo imbibing outside and there was a shiny object in his pants waist.

Alanzo became annoyed after the shopkeeper flashed the torchlight on him and they ended up in an argument during which he threatened the man. Police later arrested Alanzo but they found no firearm on him only a knife. He even denied having a firearm. However, detectives were able to obtain information that indeed he was carrying a gun in his possession and when they confronted him he decided to admit by saying “yes officer I had a gun”.

Police reported that he took investigators to a busy track at Barama Line and showed them a small black bulky plastic bag that was stashed in some bushes. When the detectives opened the bag they found the illegal weapon.