102 new COVID-19 recorded on Wednesday

Kaieteur News – With one person still admitted at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Ocean View Infectious Diseases Hospital, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last 24 hour period they recorded 102 new cases across the country.

The new infections which take the total of confirmed cases to 69, 948, were detected in Regions 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9. The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that 23 persons are in institutional isolation, 513 are in home isolation and three persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 68,140 have recovered from the virus.

With new cases on the rise, within the last two months- June and July approximately 4,868 persons tested positive for the virus. Majority of these cases were among the female population with over 2,700 of them testing positive and over 2,100 men testing positive. From the 4000 cases too, approximately 2,460 were detected in Region Four alone. Notably, no case was reported from Region Eight within that period. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had mentioned in one of his daily COVID-19 briefings that because COVID-19 testing is hardly done in that region, they have no reported cases coming out from that area.

Between June and July, approximately 33 persons died after contracting the virus. With new COVID-19 variants in circulation, the Ministry of Health continues to encourage persons to get vaccinated against the virus. The Minister had explained previously that vaccination among the adult population is going fairly good but vaccination among the children population is lagging.

Presently, COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone five years and older.