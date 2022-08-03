USATF National Junior Olympic T&F Championships… Medas-King claims 800m & 1500m Gold

Latest update August 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Kunusasha Medas-King has asserted herself as the best 9 – 10 years Girls 800m and 1500m athlete in the United States of America following her victorious performance at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships.
The event which ran from July 25 – 31 at the Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California, saw the Midas Touch-athlete win the 800m in a time of 2:28.85s ahead of Arabella Smith (2:30.07s) and Ava Takeuci (2:32.88s).
In the preliminary rounds, Medas-King had the third fastest time of 2:35.58s behind Smith (2:32.57s) and London Hardy (2:35.27s), but those times were evidently slower than the finale.
In the longer of the two distances, a field of 32 athletes competed with Kunusasha reigning supreme in a time of 5:20.55s. She was entirely dominant in the 1500m event as Taisley Janssen (5:21.23s) finished second and Takeuci (5:29.70s) was third.
