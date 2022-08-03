Profiteering from de cost of living

Latest update August 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De cost of living increase did not start dis year. It started since last year and de guvament tek steps to cushion de impact pon citizens and workers. De guvament pay de workers a 7% increase last year.
But de union crying fuh a increase. Dem public servants gan get de increase. But dem gan get it at Christmas, retroactive to January. Dat is how de guvament does roll.
But is dem own Guyanese people who putting more strain pon de poor. Dem taxi drivers increase dem fare and dem unreasonabe. Some ah dem does want $700 fuh a short drop. De price of a tank of gasoline increase by about $1500. Yet some ah dem hire cars increase dem fares to $1,000 fuh a seat fuh a lang drop. Dem profiteering from de increase.
Is de same thing with some ah dem food vendors. Dem decide dat since cooking oil price double, dem muss also double everything. Nothing nah selling fuh $100 no mo. Every lil bundle and parcel is now $200.
People overdoing it. De cooking oil mekking right hay and de price double. How come?
Den dem had a sugar shortage. And de price double. Dem boys nah know why people bother because yuh could do without sugar.
De price of chicken did raise. Dem claim was because of production shortfall. Well de production back to normal and de price still high.
Yuh can’t blame de guvament fuh dat. Yuh gat to blame dem wah raise to dem unreasonable prices.
But dem boys gat de medicine fuh de cost of living. When dem vendors call high price, dem boys does don’t buy. If every Guyanese refuse to pay dem high price, de price gan drop.
Talk half. Leff half.
