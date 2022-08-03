Parika -Supenaam ferries back in operation

Kaieteur News – After undergoing general rehabilitative works, the Transport and Habours Department (T&HD) on Tuesday announced that both the MV Kanawan and MV Sabanto are back in full operation.

The vessels which usually ply the Parika to Supenaam route daily underwent rehabilitation for the past two months.

It was reported that on June 1, last, MV Kanawan was the first to be docked for a period of five weeks. Works on the vessel were done by Dock Yard to the tune of $124 million. Following that, on July 5, the MV Sabanto was docked for repairs. Similarly, works on the vessel were conducted by Dock Yard to the tune of $124 million.

Kaieteur News was told that both vessels underwent similar rehabilitative works, and some works included checking of the underwater fittings, to see what can be serviced and replaced, changing of the plates, painting of the exterior and interior of the vessel, servicing of other machinery, electrical and plumbing maintenance work just to name a few.

This publication had reported that both vessels were slated to undergo rehabilitation this year. Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented this year’s budget, had announced that over $500 million was allocated by the government to rehabilitate the two vessels along with the Makouria Ferry.

“The rehabilitation of our ferry vessels, which facilitate the travelling public, is also critical for the movement of people and cargo. To this end, Government has allocated, in 2022, the sums of $2.1 billion for the construction of a new ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel, which will ply the North West District route and $562 million for the docking of Makouria, Sabanto, and Kanawan,” the Minister had said.

While one vessel was out, MV Malali was assisting with the other to ply the Parika to Supenaam route.

It was announced recently by the Department that the MV Malali, which would usually operate the Parika/Wakenaam and Parika/Leguan routes, would be out of service due to technical difficulties to its main engines. The Department had indicated too that it had implemented alternative arrangements to maintain the services to passengers.

Now that MV Sabanto and MV Kanawan are working, this publication understands that the departure time from the Parika and Supenaam stellings would be 05:00hrs, 12:00hrs, 15:00hrs and 18:00hrs daily.