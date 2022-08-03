New CJIA admin building estimated to cost almost $1B – 8 contractors vying for project

Kaieteur News – Following an invitation for bids to construct a new administrative office building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), eight contractors have applied to execute the project.

The Ministry of Public Works project, which opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, is estimated to cost $906.7 million.

Out of the eight contractors, five bid between $833 million and $900 million, another bid $964 million and two entered bids just over $1 billion for the project.

It was reported in the media in August last year that the ministry had signed a contract with Kalitech Incorporated to the tune of $25.9 million to design a new office building for the airport staff. CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir, was quoted in a Department of Public Information article in December last year stating that the design for the office was completed and the new step was to go to tender.

Also opened at tender board was a contract for the extension of the C.V. Nunes Primary School in Region Two. According to the engineer, this project is pegged at some $59 million. All 10 contractors that applied for the project entered bids that were lower than the engineer’s estimate.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works- Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Construction of new administrative building at CJIA

Lot 5: Rehabilitation/construction of Church Street, Danielstown, Region Two

Ministry of Health

Supply and installation of air conditioning units for the MMU

Regional Democratic Council of Region Two

Extension of C.V. Nunes Primary School, Anna Regina.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Supply, delivery and installation of transformer at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

Supply, delivery and installation of flagpoles at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

National Communication Network (NCN)

Supply of network servers