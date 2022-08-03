New CJIA admin building estimated to cost almost $1B – 8 contractors vying for project

Latest update August 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Following an invitation for bids to construct a new administrative office building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), eight contractors have applied to execute the project.
The Ministry of Public Works project, which opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, is estimated to cost $906.7 million.
Out of the eight contractors, five bid between $833 million and $900 million, another bid $964 million and two entered bids just over $1 billion for the project.
It was reported in the media in August last year that the ministry had signed a contract with Kalitech Incorporated to the tune of $25.9 million to design a new office building for the airport staff. CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir, was quoted in a Department of Public Information article in December last year stating that the design for the office was completed and the new step was to go to tender.
Also opened at tender board was a contract for the extension of the C.V. Nunes Primary School in Region Two. According to the engineer, this project is pegged at some $59 million. All 10 contractors that applied for the project entered bids that were lower than the engineer’s estimate.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works- Cheddi Jagan International Airport
Construction of new administrative building at CJIA
Lot 5: Rehabilitation/construction of Church Street, Danielstown, Region Two
Ministry of Health
Supply and installation of air conditioning units for the MMU
Regional Democratic Council of Region Two
Extension of C.V. Nunes Primary School, Anna Regina.
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Supply, delivery and installation of transformer at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre
Supply, delivery and installation of flagpoles at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre
National Communication Network (NCN)
Supply of network servers
