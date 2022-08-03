Murder of Canje businessman… Police recover victim’s cellphone at suspect’s home

Kaieteur News – Just one day after the stabbing death of 53-year-old East Canje businessman, Vickram ‘Vick’ Seubarran, investigators in Berbice recovered the victim’s cellphone at the suspect’s house in Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice. This was confirmed by brother of the deceased, Glen Seubarran.

He told Kaieteur News that the cellphone was easily recognised because their sister had bought it for the businessman sometime ago and they were still in possession of the purchase receipt.

Police on Monday arrested the prime suspect, along with two others, and under interrogation, the main suspect who frequented the home of the victim cracked and confessed to stabbing the businessman to death.

He told police in the confession that he was invited over by Seubarran and after spending some time, they engaged in sexual activity. He said he collected some money from the victim but the victim wanted more sex but refused to give him more money. He said they ended up in a heated argument which turned physical. The suspect said too that the businessman locked the door with him inside the house and it was at that point that he pulled a knife from the kitchen counter and stabbed him to the back before escaping.

Brother of the victim, Glen Seubarran, said that while the family was aware that the suspect and his brother were acquainted, when the crime was committed, they were not suspicious of anyone in particular. However, he said they knew it had to be someone who had known Seubarran well since his dogs did not bark and raise an alarm.

He expressed satisfaction in the work of the police and indicated that the family is at ease knowing that their brother’s killer will be brought to justice.

Kaieteur News was told that the two other suspects who were in custody have since been released and a post mortem examination will be done on the victim today.

Seubarran’s body was discovered with a knife stuck in his back on the floor of his kitchen by his cousin, the caretaker and his brother Dean Seubarran. The discovery was made on Monday around 06:00hrs. His body was found lying in a pool of blood and his bedroom, which had pieces of a broken mirror on the floor, was ransacked.

The businessman was the owner of the Universal DVD Club and Stationary Solutions in New Amsterdam and he also served as the President of Port Mourant Cricket Club.