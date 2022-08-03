La Penitence man wanted for murdering mason

Latest update August 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for 30-year-old Alex Nedd for questioning in relation to the murder of Rodwell Phillips, a 33-year-old mason and a father of two, of Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Phillips, popularly known in the area as “Fishie”, was found dead during the wee hours of Monday. He was lying face down on the La Penitence Public Road, next to a cutlass with multiple chop wounds about his body.
Detectives believe that Nedd might have some knowledge about who chopped “Fishie” to death.
According to police, Nedd’s last known address is La Penitence Public Road. Anyone with information about Nedd’s whereabouts can make contact with investigators on telephone numbers: 225-6940, 225-8169, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or report to the nearest police station.
The murdered mason’s stepfather told Kaieteur News that he had last seen him alive around 20:00hrs on Sunday at a repair shop on Ketley Street.
Around 01:00hrs the following day, Phillips was found brutally murdered. According to investigators, the chop wounds were seen at the centre of his chest, right side face, left side back and another to his left foot.
Detectives had related that several persons from the area have been questioned already and they had planned to review footage from nearby CCTV cameras.
