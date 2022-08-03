GPHC gets generous donation from longstanding partner

Kaieteur News – Compliments of a longstanding partner, a generous donation was on Friday last handed over to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to aid plans to improve the services of the medical institution.

According to a GPHC release, the donation, which comprised over 40 new hospital beds is valued at approximately G$300,000 each, and will replace the beds in the Male Medical and Infectious Disease Ward wards. The adjustable beds, which are equipped with IV poles, also feature lifting guardrails, adjustable backrest, and footrest.

The donation was made available by Kissoon Dyal Singh, the owner of KD Enterprise who has been a partner of the hospital for more than 20 years.

Singh’s son, Ravi Singh was tasked with presenting the beds to Sister Neocy Anthony the Ward Manager for the Infectious Disease Ward, in the presence of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (ag), Robbie Rambarran, and other senior members of staff.

According to Mr. Singh, the donation is intended to augment the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of care provided. Upon receiving the donation, the CEO (ag.) extended appreciation to Mr. Singh, noting that having modern, reliable equipment is crucial for the roll out of the hospital’s transformational healthcare agenda.

Further, the CEO (ag.) stated that Mr. Singh has, over the years supported the hospital through numerous donations and indicated that this generous endowment is an incredibly valuable addition to the hospital and will have a tremendous impact on patient safety, comfort, and care.

According to Rambarran, the donation will be fully utilised for the intended purpose.