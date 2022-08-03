GPHC commissions $60M walk-in mortuary refrigerator

Kaieteur News – By way of a press release, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Tuesday announced that it commissioned in June an approximately $60M mortuary refrigerator, complete with refurbished autopsy room.

According to the GPHC, it commissioned the newly constructed walk-in mortuary refrigerator and refurbished autopsy room on June 17, 2022. This development, the release added, comes on the helms of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare being offered to patients and their relatives.

The $60M project was awarded to C&L Construction Inc. through the public tender process. According to the GPHC, the project was aimed primarily at transforming the previously dilapidated mortuary into a dignified space for bereaved families to spend time with their deceased loved ones in an appropriately designed facility.

The new space, the release added, features a walk-in mortuary refrigerator with 40 chambers, and revamped autopsy area with two fixed tables and five mobile trolleys, and an expanded reception and waiting area.

The renovated, area affords a more conducive and organised space for storage and the hospital’s pathology personnel to undertake postmortem examinations.

Chief Executive Officer (ag.), Mr. Robbie Rambarran noted that the refurbishing of the mortuary and autopsy area is a significant development for the GPHC as the hospital works to improve the standard of care at all levels, including end of life.

The new, calming space for bereaved families, according to the release, provides a refined viewing space with quiet ante-rooms where relatives may first see their deceased loved one.

“This is an often overlooked, but important consideration for grieving families, and we hope that the new mortuary provides some added comfort for bereaved persons,” the release added.