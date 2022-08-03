GFC holds AGM and Dr. Ivor English is new President

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Football Club (GFC) hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was held on July 28th, 2022 at their pavilion at the corner of Regent Street and Vlissingen Road.

The meeting got on the way at approximately 19:00 hours and was chaired by former President Mr. Ivor O’Brien. First on the agenda was a minute’s silence for the passing of two major contributors to the club: Mr. Bobby Fernandes, a previous executive member, and a prominent football figure, and Mr. Dayne Kendall who also made significant contributions and worked assiduously over the years for the club’s development.

Along with other matters on the agenda, reports were presented by the President, the Secretary, and Treasurer, and they were subsequently put to the ‘floor’. Later on the programme elections were held and the following persons were elected as the new office bearers of the Executive Committee:

President: Dr. Ivor English

First Vice President: Mr. Phillip Fernandes

Second Vice President: Mr. Ivor O’Brien

Executive Secretary: Mr. Charles Collymore jr.

Executive Treasurer: Mr. Roger Perreira

Football Manager: Mr. Shad Fernandes

Indoor games Coordinator: Mr. Gladston Serrao

Committee Members: Mr. Lancelot Wills

Committee Member: Mr. Marlon Yenkana

Along with the above, a Ballot Committee was elected which comprises: Mr. Melbourne Austin, Mr. Nevil Todd, Mr. Linden Giddings, Mr. Osbourne Gomes and Mr. Sydney Smith.

During the President and first Vice President’s address to the team, a number of proposed ideas were ventilated and will be up for discussion at the committee’s first General Meeting later this month.