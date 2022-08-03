Archibald in Long Jump and 100m semis; Jasmine Abrams advances in women’s 100m

Quamel Prince, Arinze Chance, Aliyah Abrams and Chanto Bright in action today…

By Rawle Toney (Team Guyana Press Attache`)

Kaieteur News – Emanuel Archibald advanced in the Men’s 100m and Long Jump Semi-finals, while Jasmine Abrams made it to the women’s 100m semi-finals, when Guyana’s Track and Field athletes competed on Day One of the event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

With Track and Field being the hottest ticket at the games, the almost capacity-filled Alexander Stadium watched Archibald topped Group B of the Men’s Long Jump with a distance of 7.83 metres. It was also the 6th-best distance on the day.

Archibald then headed over to the Men’s 100m, where in Heat 10 he cruised to a second-place finish, running 10.28 seconds. It was just enough to see him through to today’s semi-finals.

“The goal was easy; qualify for the long jump and then get a big qualification for the 100m,” Archibald said on the sidelines following his race.

For Archibald, who posted a Personal Best of 10.18s and being the National Record Holder in the long Jump (8.12m), the 22nd Commonwealth Games will be used as redemption for his failure to reach the 100m semis at the Tokyo Games, the World Championships recently, and 2018 Gold Coast games where he was knocked out in the semi-finals.

“For the season, I’ve been preparing for the 100m and the Long Jump, so it wasn’t really hard. I just came out with the mindset I’ve been running this season and doing the things I’ve been doing all year,” Archibald said.

Jasmine Abrams; the National Record Holder in the women’s 100m, finished third in Heat four with a time of 11.41s. The Olympian will also compete today in the semis.

After running 11.07s just before the World Championships, Jasmine, whose sister Aliyah will also compete at the Commonwealth Games (400m), didn’t fare well in Eugene, Oregon.

Competing at her first Commonwealth Games, Jasmine said, “It feels amazing! I went into it wanting to go to the semi-finals, so being able to accomplish that at one of the many games that I’ve been to, is very honourable and I’m very grateful.”

The other athletes, Noelex Holder, Akeem Stewart and Joanna Archer didn’t advance to the next round of competition.

Holder’s 10.50s in Heat four saw him finishing fourth. Stewart’s time of 10.46s was also good for fourth and Archer was 8th in Heat One of the women’s 800m, crossing the line in two minutes, 7.24s.

For Holder, 22, being at the games provide an opportunity for him to learn more about the 100m, while competing with some of the fastest athletes in the distance.

Holder’s heat was won by Kenya and African Champion Ferdinand Omanyala (10.07s). The Kenyan sprinter also has the 9th-fastest time in the history of the 100m, when he posted 9.77s last year.

“I went into the race without any fear. I was just focused on my lane and got down to the line. I saw it was a fast time. But I’m grateful for this opportunity. It’s my fastest time competing out of Guyana, so I’ll go back, work hard and I know in time to come, I will be ready to compete with the big boys,” Holder said.

On Day Two of Track and Field at the Commonwealth Games, Aliyah Abrams will make her debut at the former British Empire Games in the women’s 400m, Quamel Prince, another debutant, will compete in the Men’s 800m, and Chanotba Bright in the Women’s Triple Jump. Bright is also competing at her first Commonwealth Games.

Arinze Chance, 400m National Indoor Record Holder, will have his first taste of competition at the Commonwealth Games today in the Men’s 400m.