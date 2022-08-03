All children attending school eligible for ‘Because We Care Cash’ grant – Minister Manickchand

Kaieteur News – The ‘Because We Care Cash’ grant distribution began on Tuesday across Guyana with parents and guardians turning up in their numbers at various distribution points to uplift the $30,000 grant for their children.

The distribution exercise was officially launched by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the Belle West Primary School in Region Three, according to a Ministry release.

There, Minister Manickchand told parents that a lot of work went into ensuring that the exercise is done smoothly and efficiently to allow all parents and guardians to be able to uplift the grant in a timely manner.

She explained to the parents, teachers and students that there are no other criteria to receive the grant other than having the child’s name on the register. She said, “You will see that nobody is going to ask you how you voted, nobody is going to ask you to take off your mask or take off your hat so that we can see the colour of your skin or the texture of your hair. Nobody is going to ask you whether you are male or female, nobody is going to ask you how you prayed last Sunday or last Friday, nobody is going to ask you which street you come from. This grant is for every Guyanese student who is on the register and who has been attending school.”

Minister Manickchand said that the restoration of the Cash Grant is a promise her government made and has since delivered on. Last year, parents received $19,000 through the grant which has increased to $30,000 this year.

She said that the Government and the Ministry of Education want to ensure that as far as possible, parents are given a helping hand which will go towards the success of their children.

The Education Minister explained to parents the process that is used to arrive at the final list of recipients. She also mentioned that the entire process is being audited live by officers attached to the Audit Office of Guyana to ensure the distribution is done the way it was intended.

She thanked the teachers who have committed to giving up a day from their July-August break to work in their schools to ensure the parents of their learners receive the grant. Minister Manickchand appealed to parents to understand the effort that is required to distribute the grant in four days. She said that everyone that has worked on the programme across the country must be thanked for the exceptional work that has been put into it.

By Friday, August 5, 2022, it is expected that over $6B in the grant would be handed to families across Guyana to help them prepare their children for the new school year.

During Tuesday’s distribution, Minister Manickchand visited the Belle West Primary School, the Endeavour and Commons Secondary School, Rama Krishna Primary School, Mae’s Schools, J.E. Burnham Primary School and the Turkeyen Nursery School. Officers from the Ministry of Education have been designated to overlook the distribution exercise in all education districts.