12 new COVID-19 cases recorded – 1 patient still in ICU

Aug 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – From approximately 178 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that 12 new cases were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period.

The new infections, which have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 69,846, were detected in four regions – Region Four seven, Region Three – three and Regions Two and 10 – one each.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard reported that one patient is still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 22 are in institutional isolation, 587 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 67,965 persons have recovered from the virus.

