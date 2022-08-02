Royalty in town!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Queen Elizabeth did come to Guyana twice. De fuss time was in 1966 and de second was in 1994, 28 years after de fuss visit.

On both occasions, people did line up along de streets fuh see de Queen. And during de fuss visit, de people did dress up 99 fuh de Queen.

Well, dem boys hear we had royalty in de country dis past weekend. But dem boys nah see no body lining de streets fuh wave flags and cheer on de royalty. Dat is how we does behave in Guyana. We does cheer one set ah royalty and nah gat time fuh de other set.

Some people onto now still want Guyana to return to when de Queen de ruling. Dem claim we did better off. But dem boys know dat some people did better off but de majority of people did worse off dan dem been when de Queen was we Head of State.

People gat nostalgia fuh royalty. Was de same thing when young Prince Harry did visit Guyana. People get excited. Dem wanted to see de Prince and dem give he a grand welcome. Just like wah dem de do fuh he grandmother in 1966.

When de Queen did come here in 1966, she did ride in a horse-driven carriage with Burnham. Halfway in de journey, de horse let out a fart.

Burnham turn to de Queen and say, “My goodness, I do apologise.”

“That’s OK Prime Minister, I thought it was the horse,” replied de Queen.

Talk half. Leff half.