RHTYSC to launch historic Kiddies Cricket Academy next Saturday at the Area H Ground

Aug 02, 2022 Sports

– BCB to follow example shortly

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS would create history in Guyana when it launches a historic Kiddies Cricket Academy on a permanent basis for over fifty kids between the ages of six to twelve years at the Area H Ground. The announcement was made by Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster during the closing ceremony of the Club 2022 Cricket Academy at the Rose Hall Town Primary School in the presence of over one hundred and thirty youths and kids along with several parents.

Some members of the Kiddies Academy pose with the two coaches.

Foster stated that the idea for the Kiddies academy came during the successful hosting of the recently concluded Academy which attracted dozens of kids. Management of the club in discussion with the two coaches working with the kids was informed that there was a lot of promising potential among the group to nurture.

After a cricket development meeting among executives, a decision was made to establish the kiddies academy which would be coached by Ryan Algu and Davindra Ramdihal with support from Winston Smith and Delbert Hicks. Foster stated that while the initial membership would be at fifty, the club was willing to expand that number. Foster disclosed that the club would be financing the academy with support of its senior members and all the needed equipment and gear have already been obtained.

Special emphasis would be placed on the basis of batting, bowling, fielding and getting the kids to know fielding positions. The club would also organise trips to matches for the kids and they would also be exposed to dressing room situations with the different teams of the club, so that they can learn quicker about the game.

Coach Ryan Algu expressed delight at the opportunity to work with the kids and predicted that numerous national and regional players would emerge from the academy.

Parents who might have interest in the academy can contact the club on 337- 4562 for more information.

 

 

