Permaul’s 93 fail to save Albion from defeat to Everest

Dave’s West Indian Imports Independence Challenge Cup

By Sean Devers

A magnificent 93 from West Indies player Veerasammy Permaul could not prevent host Everest from beating Albion by seven wickets in the inaugural Dave’s West Indian Imports 40-over Independence Challenge Cup on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Permaul clobbered 93 from 76 balls and shared in a 143-run fourth wicket stand with former West Indies batter Sewnarine Chattergoon who stroked a carefully constructed 36 from 61 balls.

But no other batter reached double figures as Albion slumped from 170-3 to 202 all out in 39.1 overs.

National pacer Clinton Pestano had 3-24, Junior Sinclair took 3-34 and recently appointed Guyana Amazon Warriors Assistant Coach Saheed Mohammed with 3-27 were the architects of destruction for Everest who cruised to 205-3 with 8.3 overs to spare.

Junior Sinclair followed up a 3-wicket haul with 45 from 35 balls and added 71 for the first wicket with West Indies U-19 Captain Matthew Nandu in a top scored of 62 from 76 balls.

Nandu shared in a 65-run second wicket partnership with Guyana batter Akshay Persaud (31) while Pestano, who hit cameo unbeaten 28 from 17 balls, featured in an unfinished 33 fourth wicket stand with Troy Gonsalves who ended on 23 not out.

Everest had asked Albion to bat in sweltering heat on a well-manicured and fast outfield and Jeetendra Outar (2) was removed by Sinclair at 23-1.

The game was watched by a large and vocal crowd, which included Speaker of House and Everest President Manzoor Nadir, deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentour and Dave Narine, the proprietor of Dave’s West Indian Imports.

Sarwan Chaitnarine was LBW to Sinclair for a first ball duck while National Pacer Nail Smith bowled Ramesh Kasinauth (6) to have Albion on 27-3.

With the mighty Atlantic Ocean just behind the Northern sightscreen and Soca, Reggae and Chutney music emanating from the sound system, Permaul, with nine Tests to his name joined 41-year-old Sewnarine Chattergoon, who has played four Tests.

The pair orchestrated ‘operation rebuild’ with Permaul, a member of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for the CPL, got going with all guns blazing, while Chattergoon, one of six Test players produced by Albion, was content to play the supporting role.

Permaul played an array of audacious shots on both sides of wicket at a venue which has hosted nine First-Class and 10 List ‘A’ matches, to the delight of the fans in the stands as the partnership flourished.

But with the score on 170, the 46-year-old Mohammed, who represented the Cayman Islands, removed Chattergoon to trigger a dramatic collapse as seven wickets fell for 32 runs.

Everest began their chase in explosive fashion as Guyana’s latest First-Class Pacer Demitri Cameron insisted on bowling short on a good track and conceded 17 in his first and only over as Sinclair tore into him.

Sinclair, who hit four fours and three sixes in his innings, and Nandu, who hit four fours and a six in his knock gave Everest a solid foundation before Sinclair was trapped LBW by Gaurav Ramesh at 71.

The left-handed Persaud added 65 with Nandu before he departed, LBW to Permaul, who was not at his best with the ball on Sunday.

By the time Nandu was removed by Permaul at 172-3 it was all over bar the shouting as Pestano and Gonsalves saw a powerful Everest line-up, to an emphatic win.