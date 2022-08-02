Crandon slams 81 for VP Boys in Toronto

Latest update August 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2022 Sports
Former Guyana and West Indies player Royston Crandon slammed a flamboyant 81 to spur VP Boys to a commanding seven-wicket win over Amazon Sports in another round match of the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 20-over competition.
Playing at Green Briar Public School ground in Brampton, Toronto, the right-handed Crandon struck eight sixes and four fours as VP Boys safely reached 180-3 in the 13th over replying to Amazon Sports’ challenging 177-4 from the allocation of 20-overs.
Crandon got support from another ex-Guyana youth player Dillon Heyliger with 49 and 31 made by Essequibian Robin Persaud. Faroek Haniff took two wickets for 50 runs off four overs.
When Amazon Sports batted, hard-hitting batsman Zaheer Allard scored 66 while Bryan Juman hit 40. There was one wicket apiece for skipper and Canadian-based Guyanese Rawl Scott, Rakesh Goberdhan, Persaud and Rudy Ramdyal.
The competition is set to continue on Saturday with a number of matches.
