Classy Allicock one fight away from podium round

At 23, Olympian Keevin Allicock is one fight away from a medal after gaining a unanimous decision against Sri Lankan pugilist Jeewantha Nisshanka yesterday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Fighting in the Bantamweightdivision, Allicock, who hails from Albouystown in Guyana’s Capital City, demonstrated lightning fast hand speed as he showed plenty of flair as he dominated his opponent from the Asian Island Nation in all three rounds.

The FYF Boxer, in his second Commonwealth Games after being beaten by Reece McFadden of Scotland in the Round-of-16 in 2018 in Australia, will step into Ring again on Wednesday.

The Guyanese will come up against Keoma-Ali Ahmadieh of Canada in the quarter-finals after he beat Australian Charlie Senior last evening in their clash.

Allicock began his 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign by beating Kenya’s Okoth Oconto in Round-of-32 before yesterday’s convincing victory.

Another win will give the gifted Boxer, a Silver Medalist at 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games, an opportunity to better Wesley Christmas’s bronze medalin Auckland, New Zealand 1990, which is Guyana last medal in Boxing.

Also in action on Wednesday is GDF’s Desmond Amsterdam who won by a split decision over New Zealand’s Richardson Emile on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Men’s Welterweight Division.

In April, Amsterdam won Bronze in the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) resulting in him receiving a promotion to the rank of Sergeant in the GDF soon after his return.

The other Guyanese of the trio of Boxers, Policeman Colin Lewis, is no longer a podium contender.

Meanwhile, Ashley Khalil’s run in the singles competition at the Commonwealth Games came to end after she went down in the quater-finals of the Plate title.

After Khalil raced to a two-set lead (11-9, 13-11), Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar bounced back to take the others 7-11, 4-11, 2-11 for the 3-2 win.

Track and field starts today with Emanuel Archibald in the Long Jump and 100m heats, Noelex Holder and Akeem Stewart also in the 100m, Kenisha Phillips and Jasmine Abrams in the 100m and Joanna Archer in the women’s 800m being the athletes involved in the action.

And yesterday, Paul Mahaica swam 58.96 seconds in the Men’s 100M Butterfly to finish second. Though setting a new Personal Best, he did not advance to the next round.

Olympian Aleka Persaud was fourth in the women’s 100M freestyle with a time of One minute, 1.03s, which was not good enough to see her qualify for the next round.

Patrice Mahaica, also competing in the women’s 100 freestyle, recorded a time of One minute, 4.60s. She finished 7th in her heat. (Sean Devers)