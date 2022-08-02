Christianburg/Wismar and North Ruimveldt are the finalists

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament…

Just one day of action remains in the 2022 edition of the Petra organized Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament following the completion of the semifinal stage on Sunday last at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and North Ruimveldt have advanced to the final with contrasting wins against Golden Grove and Dolphin, while the two losing semifinalists have been pitted in the third place playoff.

The triumphant team in this tournament will cart off with $300,000 along with the Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.

Third place team will have to settle for $100,000, the third place Trophy and Bronze Medals while fourth place cart off $75,000 and a Trophy.

The top individual performances that will be rewarded are Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.

In Sunday’s opening semifinal match, CWSS sank Golden Grove, 3 – 0, after they battled to a goalless first half. The Linden team commenced the scoring in the 61st minute when Kemar Mc Lauren found the back of the net. Eight minutes (69’) later it became a two-possession game as Mc Lauren completed his brace.

One minute before the 90th, Jamal Peters accounted for CWSS’s final goal to cap off the Mining Town’s performance with a clean sheet.

In the match that followed, a marvelous come-from-behind victory by North Ruimveldt against a raging opponent secured their spot in the finale with a 4 – 3 result.

Although North Ruimveldt were gifted the lead in the 30th minute by an own goal from Gerry Burnette, two minutes later Caldwell Peters drew the match level for Dolphin before Nickolas Tappin gained the lead for his side in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Tappin struck in the 50th minute to complete his double and push Dolphin’s lead to 3 – 1. However, it was not to be for Dolphin as two quick-fire goals in the 60th and 61st minutes, compliments of Akeem Perreira and Cassidy Carter, respectively, forced the door open for many possibilities.

What happened next was Orlando Dickie’s 70th minute strike that successfully gave the eventual victor the lead, which was kept until the regulation time whistle was sounded.

This Sunday, August 7, the third place match commences at 16:00 hrs while the final kicks off at 18:00 hrs at the MoE Ground.