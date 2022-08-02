Chinkoo slams century in NYNCL 30-over tourney

Guyanese Looknauth Chinkoo struck an even century to help his team Meten-Meer-Zorg CC to a 166-run win over Columbia CC when the New York National Cricket League 30 overs tournament continued recently.

At Baisley Cage, Meten-Meer-Zorg CC took first knock and rattled up 333-5. Chinkoo slammed 100 off 47 balls with 10 four and six sixes, while Kelvin Shewprasad made an unbeaten 71 from 28 balls with seven fours and four sixes and Troy Mars made 55 not out off 23 balls including four fours and three sixes. Preet Sharma and Nahid Lendhey had two wickets each.

Columbia CC replied with 167-9. Navam Shahmade 27 and Rubinder Singh 24 as Ansaar Yasim claimed 3-24 and Richie Looknauth 2-22.

At Drew Park, NY Zalmi CC made 131 all out in 22.5 overs. Muhammad Umair led with 59 with five fours and one six while Behesti Munfared Chowdhury made 20. Surendra Ramcharitar snared 3-4, Pooran Harrichan 3-29 and Jamal Romain 2-20. Cultural United CC responded with 134-2 in 15.5 overs. Arnil Ragdnath scored an unbeaten 43, Ansar Khan 31 and Rajiv Ivan 29 not out.

Meeri Peeri took first strike and posted 287-7. Chandeep Singh scored 88 off 49 balls with 11 fours and three sixes, while Muddassar Madi Wariach struck 73 off 59 balls including nine fours and one six. Amandeep Ammu Singh made 50 off 31 balls with two fours and four sixes. Ramez Mohamed took 2-58 and Tejpaul Bishundat 2-59. No Limit CC were bowled out for 152 in 21.5 overs. Satrohan Singh scored 39 and Ebran Ragman 24. Azad Singh, Bau Singh, Karan Singh Maxi and Guru Sidhu took two wickets each.

At Randall Is, King’s Men CC posted 186-9. Andrew Whyte made 49 and Oliver Buckle 28 as Waseem Shazehd captured 3-22 and Imran Raja 2-46. Game Changerz CC were bowled out for 82 in 15.1 overs. Oliver Buckle grabbed 4-23 and Dexroy Mendez 3-9.

At Drew Park, New York XI batted first and scored 330-6. Keeran Krishna struck 104 off 71 balls with 17 fours and two sixes while Jeetendra Sookdeo made 45 off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes. Chris Patandin scored 37, Wasim Haslim 25, Damion Vantull 23 and Matthew Marques 20. Anderson Francois claimed 3-66. No Limit CC were bowled out for 107 in 20.3 overs. Ebran Ragman made 31 and Rameez Mohamed 20. Paul Boodhoo claimed 4-26 and Shiv Raghubar 4-35 and Haslim 2-30.

In other matches, Sher – E- Punjab beat Punjab XI by eight wickets and New York XI beat Bachan CC by six wickets.