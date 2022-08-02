GPSU threatens shutdown as govt ignores calls for hike in public servants pay

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is reminding the government about the power public servants hold and is warning them to treat public workers better, less they want to return to 1999 when workers caused the shutdown of public services by staying away from work.

The GPSU last week filed documents to have the court instruct the Irfaan Ali –administration to engage in the legally required collective bargaining talks regarding workers wages and salaries. GPSU President Patrick Yarde lashed out at the administration last Friday for continuously and deliberately denying the required talks and arbitrarily imposing increases on state employees. Outside of this, Yarde said a lot more is happening with public workers given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the high cost of living. He said some workers are coming to the union “starving” because many cannot afford meals and are walking home because they have no transportation funds while the government draws down on increased money from the oil industry.

Yarde insisted that the union has the numbers to force change in government’s posture and noted that the body has options on how to make the administration listen. “You see the public service serves the public. You could imagine what will happen if we close down all the health institutions in this country.” The union head reminded of a period which he said that the GPSU had pulled their members from the Guyana Revenue Authority at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, “and when the flight came in, everyone walked through; they didn’t have to declare to customs or nobody.” Yarde said that, “the GPSU has options and we will not state them, but anyone acquainted with the Guyana Public Service Union knows when it commences an action, it does not conclude it until it gets the required results. And we are not hasty in doing things; we are not reckless or irresponsible…”

The union leader stated nonetheless that the union believes it has the membership and the clout to bring about this correction from the government. “We did it in 1999 and we did it many times before.”Yarde posited however that given the COVID environment, “… we will not subject our members’ health to be at risk.” For now, he said the union is looking to the courts to get the redress it seeks.

The President charged that despite heading to court, the government should not feel it could act in conflict with any court order if they do not wish the union to “resort to other means.” Yarde said around the world, several countries are standing up against their corrupt and uncaring governments. “We are prepared to stand for our rights,” he told media operatives.

There are things that are happening in the country and public servants are feeling it like other citizens. Yarde said that based on information which includes government officials encouraging union workers to leave the organisation and to even form their own, as well as claims of certified and nursing assistants being pulled overseas for work, there seems to be an orchestrated attack on the union. He said that the government is aware of these and several other issues taking place but is doing nothing to help the situation, instead, “they are still shortchanging the health workers,” Yarde said.

Yarde noted however, that while the union is not proud of acts such as shutting down state services and inconveniencing citizens by pulling its members off work, it said “these are the things that we are forced to do because of an irresponsible executive.” The union head said that it is the union’s hope that good sense will prevail where the government is concerned and that the court will see the urgency of the concerns filed and treat the matter within the shortest time.