Rose Hall teacher dies in car crash

Kaieteur News- A teacher from Rose Hall Town, East Berbice early Sunday morning lost control of his car which crashed into a house killing
him instantly.
Dead is Sydney Cort, 39. He was reportedly returning home after a night out with friends. Traffic Officer in Berbice ASP Hassan told Kaieteur News that the accident occurred at approximately 01:40 am along the Chesney Public Road.
He disclosed that Cort was driving vehicle PZZ 4647 when he lost control and slammed into a GPL utility pole before crashing through the fence of a residence and hitting their car that was parked in the garage.
Sakeena Ali, who was sleeping, said she woke to a loud crashing noise and when she peered through her window she saw their garage collapsed on top of their parked car. She and her boyfriend ventured downstairs only to see their entire front fence, garage and their car damaged.
They also noticed the other vehicle in the other yard and they rushed to assist. By that time the police from Albion Police Station arrived and neighbours also showed up to assist Cort who was the only person in the vehicle at the time. “When we come downstairs, the car like it hit the post there, hit the fence, hit our car and it end up in the neighbour yard. It knock out the post also but we fix it,” Ali said.
Meanwhile, the wife of the dead man Trishanna Park-Cort said the last time she heard from or saw her husband was when he dropped her and their baby home around 21:00 hrs Saturday night. The woman said after he dropped them off, he left to meet up and hang with some friends.
“They were hanging out and then he left to go drop a friend home somewhere down the road then I just received a call saying come to the hospital and when I reached there he was already dead,” Park-Cort added. She described her husband as a selfless person who would give his best to anyone.
