Razam Koobir and Natasha Subramanie cop top awards as largest ever RHTYSC Academy concludes – 135 youths graduate

Kaieteur News- A record one hundred and thirty five youths between the ages of eight to eighteen years old on Friday last successfully graduated from the highly successful Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Bakewell/ Busta 2022 Cricket Academy. The academy was the largest of its kind since it was first hosted by the club in 1991. Ramzan Koobir, a selectee of the national under15 team was named Cricketer of the Academy and received over one hundred and fifty thousand dollars worth of prizes, while national under19 female player Natasha Subramanie copped the best female award to take home eighty thousand dollars worth of prizes.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, at the closing ceremony, stated that the success of the academy surpassed every expectation of his executives and was a sign that the club’s future was assured.

Foster stated that the success was the result of early planning, visionary leadership and the support of numerous sponsors. The highlight of the academy was the presence of thirty five kids and thirty two young females who never played the game. This would result in the formation of Guyana first ever female club under19 team and the setting up of a historic Kiddies Cricket Academy. Under the academy, the kids between the ages of eight to ten years would receive weekly coaching from a battery of coaches at the Area H Ground.

The club over the last two days of the academy received and approved an unbelievable eighty two applications from new members and all were approved by its cricket development committee headed by Ravindranauth Kissoonlall. Foster urged the graduates of the academy to go home and to continue putting into practice what they would have learnt from the five coaches and to develop a culture of hard work, discipline and commitment to the game.

The RHTYSC Secretary/CEO, who is also the President of the active Berbice Cricket Board, stated that the club would also look into hosting other camps during the Easter holidays as the demand is very high among parents for their kids to get involved in sports. Special thanks were extended to the five coaches and trainers who supervised the players – Winston Smith, Delbert Hicks, Eon Hooper, Ryan Algu and Davindra Ramdihal along with the support staff including chefs who prepared daily meals or snacks.

Special mention was also made of Region Six Police Commander Boodnarine Persaud and his Community Relations Officers for assisting to get youths to the academy from areas like Whim, Alness, Toopoo and Fyrish.

Head Coach Winston Smith described the academy as the greatest achievement of his coaching career and stated that he was very impressed with the discipline and attitude of the students. He hailed Foster and his supporting staff for their well oiled organising committee for pulling off the two weeks event without a single glitch.

A total of six hundred thousand dollars worth of prizes was shared out to the top awardees including gold jewellery, electric tablets, cycles, clothing, cricket uniforms, gears, food hampers, cosmetics hampers and household/kitchen utensils were shared out in the biggest closing ceremony at any cricket academy in Guyana.

Every participant at the academy also receive a school bag with educational materials for the new September term and part of the RHTYSC Say yes to education programme.

The awardees apart from Koobir and Subramanie were Best Batsman-Munesh Rampersaud

Best Bowler- Raj Tika

Under 15 player- Kamalchand Ramnarance

Under 17 player-Nyron Hicks

Under 19 player-Deeraj Ramjit

Wicket Keeper -Male- Sohail Mohabir

Wicket Keeper female- Leah Kamlall

Most Discipline- Javon Conway

Most Committed- Tandika Leitch

Most Promising- Trisha Hardat

Most committed runner up- Oma Matadin, Ms. Malisa, Alianna Prass, Joanna Piggot, Priya Mahadeo.

Special award – Dave Prittipal, Romesh Bharrat, Imran Mohamed and Mario Butcher.

Kiddies – Talesh Narine, Azad Ali, Arin Algu and Shelsia Sydella.