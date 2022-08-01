Politicians gan be out in dem numbers today

Kaieteur News- Today is Emancipation Day! Lang ago dem use to call it August Monday and was a Emancipation Day. Dem boys nah know how August Monday bin become a holiday because de 1st August, 1838 was a Wednesday.

Dem boys use to like celebrate Emancipation Day on August Monday because yuh guarantee a long weekend. But den somebody had de bright idea fuh celebrate Emancipation pon de 1st August.

But dis year de 1st August fall pon Monday. Suh is a extended weekend fuh dem boys.

Dem boys going in de National Park today. But dem boys going early because de price after 5pm lil too hot fuh dem boys. Suh dem boys going early fuh lash some nice food and konkee.

But is Christina dem boys worried about. If she go before 5pm she and she three children gan only gat fuh pay $2500 – $500 each fuh de children and double fuh she. But if she turn up after 5pm she gan gat to add another towel to dat because de adult price after 5pm is $2,000. Plus she gat to spend money fuh dress up dem children.

Nuff ah dem young people wah does frighten hot sun, does like go after 5pm when de place cool. Well, dem gan gat fuh pay de $2,000 adult price fuh go in.

Nuff ah dem politician does walk-about in de park on Emancipation. Dem does go about and deh shaking people hand and tekkin out photographs. Dem boys hope dem gan pay de entrance fee like everybody else.

Talk half. Leff half.